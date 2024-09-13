Tr1x To Participate At Upcoming Healthcare Investment Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tr1X, (pronounced“Trix”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in allogeneic engineered Treg and CAR-Treg cell therapies with the potential to cure autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the attendance and participation of select members of the management team at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Inaugural Life Sciences Symposium Date September 17, 2024 Time 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET Location New York City

The Goldman Sachs symposium will feature a compelling agenda of fireside chats, panel discussions, founders, and industry leaders. Through these sessions, conference participants will explore emerging trends, discuss breakthroughs, and address challenges shaping the future of the Life Sciences industry.

Oppenheimer Healthcare Private Company Showcase Date Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 Track 2 Team Presenters Bill Lis, Maria Grazia Roncarolo, David de Vries Presentation Time 11:00 AM ET – 11:20 AM ET Location New York City

To attend the aforementioned conferences and/or meet management at Tr1X please reach out to your institutional representative at each organization.

About Tr1X

Tr1X is a private biotechnology company focused on curing immune mediated and inflammatory diseases. Founded by industry experts, including the scientists who discovered Tr1 cells, the company is developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies to treat and potentially cure autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need. The company is supported by leading investors, including The Column Group, NEVA SGR, and Alexandria Venture Investments, and has received additional grant support from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). For more information, visit .

Investor/Media Contacts:

LifeSci Advisors

Chuck Padala

646-627-8390