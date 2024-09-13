Another 49 Ukrainians Returned From Russian Captivity, Including Azovstal's Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of 49 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Among them are the defenders of Azovstal.

The head of state announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Another return of our people, which we always expect and work for. 49 Ukrainians are home. These are of the of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, as well as our civilians. In particular, Lenia Umerova, a girl who was taken hostage by the Russians when she came to take care of her sick father. We also managed to free some more Azovstal defenders. The Hero of Ukraine, military medic Viktor Ivchuk is also home,” Zelensky said.

He thanked the team that ensures the release of prisoners and hostages from Russian captivity.

“I would like to emphasize each of our Ukrainian units that replenish the exchange fund for our state. All our soldiers who capture the Russian occupier, all our services that neutralize Russian saboteurs and collaborators bring the liberation of our people closer. We have to bring all our people home - both soldiers and civilians,” the President said.

Another 115 soldiers returned to Ukraine from Russian

As Ukrinform reported, on July 17, 95 Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity as a result of the exchange.