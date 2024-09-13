Budget Hotels In The UK Industry Research Report 2024: Financial Difficulties Encourage Britons To Trade Down To UK Budget Hotels
Date
9/13/2024 8:00:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Budget Hotels in the UK - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Budget Hotels recorded good demand before COVID-19 as tourism levels were solid and many consumers sought better value for money. The fall in the pound's value following the Brexit vote expanded international tourist numbers, making domestic holidays cheaper for overseas visitors and holidays abroad more expensive for domestic consumers. This pushed up occupancy and room yield levels.
The staycation trend, intensified by COVID-19 restrictions on international travel, has boosted demand for budget hotels in recent years. This industry is comprised of establishments that provide short-term, budget-priced accommodation to UK residents and international guests.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Major Markets Globalisation & Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
Whitbread plc Travelodge Hotels Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13092024004107003653ID1108670654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.