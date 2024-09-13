North America (NAFTA) Power Generation Industry Guide 2024: Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures 2019-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Generation North America (NAFTA) Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAFTA Power Generation industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including

Key Highlights



The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The power generation industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $201.1 billion in Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 3% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the power generation industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $145.4 billion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $44.2 and $11.5 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the power generation industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $178.5 billion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $45.6 and $13.3 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 NAFTA Power Generation

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Power Generation in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Power Generation in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7 Power Generation in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

9 Company Profiles

9.1. BC Hydro

9.2. Ontario Power Generation Inc

9.3. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

9.4. Capital Power Corp

9.5. Comision Federal de Electricidad

9.6. Enel SpA

9.7. Naturgy Energy Group SA

9.8. Iberdrola SA

9.9. Dominion Energy Inc

9.10. Duke Energy Corp

9.11. NRG Energy Inc

9.12. NextEra Energy Inc

9.13. Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

9.14. Actom (Pty) Ltd

9.15. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA

9.16. CPFL Energia SA

9.17. Energy Co of Minas Gerais

9.18. Engie Brasil Energia SA

9.19. China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd.

9.20. GD Power Development Co Ltd

9.21. NTPC Limited

9.22. Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd

9.23. The Tata Power Company Limited

9.24. Electricite de France SA

9.25. China Datang Corporation

9.26. Korea Electric Power Corporation

9.27. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

9.28. Uniper SE

9.29. E.ON SE

9.30. Soregies

9.31. Schneider Electric SE

9.32. EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg A.G.

9.33. RWE AG

9.34. Edison S.p.A.

9.35. A2A SpA

9.36. JERA Co Inc

9.37. The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorporated

9.38. Origin Energy Limited

9.39. AGL Energy Limited

9.40. Energy Queensland Ltd

9.41. Huaneng Power International, Inc.

9.42. Vattenfall N.V.

9.43. Alliander NV

9.44. Liander NV

9.45. Iberdrola, S.A.

9.46. Endesa SA

9.47. Engie SA

9.48. Centrica plc

9.49. National Grid plc

9.50. EDF Energy Holdings Ltd

9.51. SSE Plc.

9.52. Dominion Energy Inc

10 Appendix

