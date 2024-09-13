Saudi Arabia Cheese Market Report 2024: Latest Retail Sales Data 2019-2023 And Forecasts To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheese in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cheese in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to see an improved performance in total volume terms in 2024. This positive trend will be supported by easing inflation and a rise in the employment rate, which are expected to boost household spending power. The expanding expatriate population in the Kingdom and the rising influence of Western culture have also significantly contributed to this growth.

The Cheese in Saudi Arabia report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth.

How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Product coverage: Hard Cheese, Processed Cheese excl Spreadable, Soft Cheese, Spreadable Cheese.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Cheese market sees healthy growth

Shift towards healthier cheese types Soft cheese grows in popularity

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Foodservice will lead cheese recovery

Shift towards, healthier and more premium products Private label is expected to grow

CATEGORY DATA



Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sales of Spreadable Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024

Sales of Soft Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024

Sales of Hard Cheese by Type: % Value 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2021-2024

Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2024-2029

Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

DAIRY PRODUCTS AND ALTERNATIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Dairy products and alternatives in 2024: The big picture

Key trends in 2024

Competitive landscape

Channel developments What next for dairy products and alternatives?

MARKET DATA



Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2019-2024

Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

NBO Company Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2020-2024

LBN Brand Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2021-2024

Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Distribution of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2024-2029 Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

