Global Industrial Construction Project Tracker, Q3 2024: Track $3.7 Trillion In Projects - Explore Top 20 Projects Across Each Region

This report provides a detailed analysis of industrial construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.

The analyst is currently tracking industrial construction projects with a total value of $3.7 trillion at all stages from announcement to execution. This pipeline mostly comprises industrial buildings, manufacturing plants, mines and mineral processing, and other related facilities.

In terms of the current project pipeline value, North America accounts for the largest share, with a pipeline of $950.1 billion accounting for 25.8% of global project value - ahead of North-East Asia with 13.2% ($486.8 billion) and South Asia with a 12.6% share ($463.4 billion). The smallest share of the pipeline is attributed to Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for a 2.4% share ($87.2 billion).

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the industrial construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

