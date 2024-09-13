The Processing Industry In Jingxi City, Guangxi Promoted To Drive Local Economic Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JINGXI, China, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the first shipment of locally processed salt-baked cashews from Jingxi City, Guangxi, was exported to Kazakhstan, marking a new breakthrough for the city's processing industry.

In recent years, Jingxi City has accelerated the implementation of a development model combining "border trading + local processing", processing imported raw materials in the Border Economic Industrial Park of Jingxi City, and then selling the finished products to domestic and international markets. To promote the development of the local processing industry, Jingxi City has leveraged the advantages of border trade in the border areas, continuously advancing the construction of the Longbang Port, improving the soft and hard infrastructure of the border trading venue, and building a comprehensive "one platform and three markets" system. This has simplified and standardized the border trade process, effectively promoting the transformation of Longbang Port from a passage economy to a port economy, creating a favorable environment for local processing enterprises.

As of now, there are 23 local processing enterprises in Jingxi City engaged in border trade, including 9 enterprises above designated scale. These enterprises mainly process products such as cold-chain aquatic products, nut products, and traditional Chinese medicine products across various processing fields.

According to the data from the Publicity Department of Jingxi City, from January to July this year, the total value of imported goods through local processing at Longbang Port reached 2.187 billion yuan. Among this, the local processing output value of nine enterprises above designated scale reached 1.306 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 157.94%. The local processing industry has become a new growth engine for the economy of Jingxi City. Jingxi City will further promote the development of the local processing industry, continue to increase support for enterprises, and consistently optimize the business environment to ensure that all elements of project implementation are guaranteed.

Source: The Publicity Department of Jingxi City

