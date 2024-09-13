Metastx Welcomes Esteemed Cancer Scientist Dr. Jonathan Chernoff To The Board Of Managers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned Cancer Researcher Brings Deep Expertise to Accelerate MetasTx's Mission to Combat Metastatic Cancer

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetasTx , a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapeutics to treat and prevent cancer metastasis, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Chernoff, MD, PhD , has joined its Board of Managers. Dr. Chernoff, who has served on MetasTx's Scientific Advisory Board since August 2022, is an internationally recognized expert in cancer research with significant contributions to the understanding of cell signaling and oncogenes.



In addition to being Cancer Center Director at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Dr. Chernoff also holds the Stanley P. Reinmann Chair in Oncology Research and is a Professor in the Cancer Signaling and Microenvironment Research Program.

In August 2024, Dr. Chernoff was named a Fellow of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB). Fellowship in the ASCB is awarded based on significant contributions to the advancement of cell biology. This prestigious recognition highlights the impact of Dr. Chernoff's work in cell biology in the fight against cancer and further underscores the extraordinary experience he brings to MetasTx.

Dr. Chernoff's decision to join the Board of Managers reflects his strong belief in MetasTx's science and strategic direction.“MetasTx's focus on addressing one of the most challenging and critical aspects of cancer treatment today resonates deeply with me,” said Dr. Chernoff.“I am excited to deepen my involvement with the company, as I believe that our work on PAK1 and its role activating Epithelial Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) to initiate metastasis could be transformative in inhibiting metastatic cancers, including prostate cancer.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Chernoff has made groundbreaking contributions to the field of cancer research, including his work on the small-molecule inhibitor IPA-3 and its impact on p21-activated kinases (PAKs). PAK1 plays a crucial role in cancer progression by regulating cell motility, survival, and proliferation-key factors in the spread of cancer. Dr. Chernoff's research has demonstrated the potential of IPA-3 to inhibit PAK1 activity. Since PAK1 plays a role in solid tumor cancer progression, inhibiting its activity should help prevent or slow down the spread of these cancers. Dr. Chernoff's work paves the way for innovative therapeutic strategies targeting the molecular mechanisms underlying cancer metastasis.

Harvey Homan, CEO of MetasTx, expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Chernoff's expanded role within the company.“We are humbled and honored to have Dr. Chernoff join our Board of Managers. His unparalleled expertise in cancer biology and his dedication to advancing treatment options for metastatic cancer are invaluable as we push forward in our mission. It is a joy and inspiration to work with such an accomplished, yet humble gentleman. Together, we are committed to bringing groundbreaking therapies to patients who need them most.”

Dr. Chernoff's transition from Scientific Advisor to Member of the Board of Managers marks a significant step in MetasTx's growth and its ability to drive innovation in cancer treatment. His involvement will enhance the company's efforts to bring its drugs through development and clinical trials and closer to providing new hope for patients battling metastatic cancer.

