Alumni Association Of Glion Launches The 2Nd Edition Of The Glion Alumni Accelerator Program To Boost Hospitality Innovation

India, September 13th, 2024 – The Glion Institute of Higher Education (GIHE) and its Alumni Association (AAG) are proud to announce the launch of the second edition of the Glion Alumni Accelerator Program. Following the success of the inaugural initiative in 2023, this program offers Glion students and alumni a unique opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial ideas through mentorship, access to investors, and support.



The Glion Alumni Accelerator, which aligns with the AAG\'s Entrepreneurship Commission, aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the global Glion alumni network. The program is specifically designed to assist early stage, pre-seed or seed start-ups, providing them with the resources and support necessary to scale their ventures. The selected startups will benefit from two months of personalized mentorship, culminating in a live investor pitch event, where a cash prize of 10,000 CHF will be awarded to the most promising business idea.



Empowering Future Hospitality Leaders

Christopher Jones, President of the Alumni Association Glion (AAG), expressed his enthusiasm for the second edition of the Accelerator Program:



\"With the launch of the second edition of the Glion Alumni Accelerator Program this year, we continue our commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship within our alumni and student community. This edition promises to elevate even more groundbreaking ideas, empowering the next generation of industry leaders.\"



Frédéric Frère, AAG Board Member and Entrepreneurship Commission Member, added:

\"We are sincerely proud of the innovative concepts proposed by our fellow Glion alumni. The AAG must clearly seek to make networks work for the benefit of its members and a tangible contribution to their professional success. This is certainly our aim with the mentoring aspect for our fellow entrepreneurs.\"



The Accelerator supports entrepreneurs from the hospitality, luxury, travel, and tourism sectors, providing participants with essential resources, including networking opportunities with industry experts and investment potential from established stakeholders.



Key Dates for the 2024 Edition

Startup Selection Announced: September 12, 2024

Mentorship Begins: September 26, 2024

Pitch Battle at Glion Montreux: November 27, 2024



The finalists for this year include visionary entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, ranging from luxury travel and senior living to AI-driven hiring platforms and innovative food products.



Meet the Finalists

The 2024 cohort includes:

Michaël Desplaces (class of \'13) with Iden, a luxury retreat concept blending wellness, nature and sustainable tourism.

Umberto Illario (class of \'90) with Monte Senior, a financial model which revitalizes modern independent living for seniors in rural Italy.

Claudia Ferrero (class of \'91) with HorecaJob, an AI-powered subscription-based hiring platform, targeted for hospitality & catering businesses without a dedicated HR resource.

Victor-Andre Staebler (class of \'22) with SuperJuices Sarl, offering innovative time-saving non-alcoholic beverage solutions for F&B venues.

Roger Obeid (class of \'77 and \'22) with JoIn Hospitality, promoting accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities in hospitality.

Love Mansukhani (class of \'23) with Gourmet Hub LLC, a marketplace connecting customers to meal plan vendors, based on subscription service model.

Vasily Grogol (class of \'16) with POYNTO, a capsule hotel concept offering tech-driven, affordable luxury to enhance the guest experience.

Ziyaad Massoud (class of \'24) with Fil Foods, a Palestinian-inspired condiment brand connecting values based on culture, contemporary and community.



This edition of the Glion Alumni Accelerator Program boasts a distinguished panel of mentors, bringing a wealth of industry expertise to guide the finalists. This year\'s mentors include Ronald Homsy, Founder and Co-CEO of Aventra Hospitality, Frédéric Frère, Co-Founder and Group Leader of Travelstore, Yauric Mercier, CCO and Managing Partner of Straws-Berry, João de Saldanha, Co-Founder and CEO of One Hundred Group, Martin Kubler, Chief Sloth of The Gluttonous Sloth, Beatrice Tachot, Responsable Développement at Suitcase Hospitality, and Helmut Clemens, Founder of HOTELKonzept. These leaders will provide invaluable insights and support to help shape the success of the participating startups.



The Glion Alumni Accelerator not only strengthens the bond between alumni and the school but also celebrates the lasting Glion Spirit-a testament to the institute\'s dedication to fostering entrepreneurial success.



About Glion Institute of Higher Education



Founded in 1962, Glion Institute of Higher Education is a Swiss institution offering bachelor\'s, master\'s and executive degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London, UK.



Glion is ranked among the world\'s top 10 higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management. (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2024).



Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Glion is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

