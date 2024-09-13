Dominic Khoo Expands His Footprint In The Luxury Watch Industry As Shareholder In Swiss Watch Brands And Retail Ventures
Dominic Khoo, a prominent figure in the horology world, has significantly expanded his influence in the luxury watch industry. Khoo began his career in 2006 with Antiquorum, the world's largest watch auction house, where he honed his knowledge of fine timepieces. Over the years, Khoo's expertise and business acumen have led him to become a shareholder in various Swiss watch manufacturers, luxury distributors, and high-end retail shops.
His ventures emphasize not only precision in watchmaking but also a superior customer experience, reflecting his deep understanding of both craftsmanship and the end-customer. With this expansion, Khoo continues to push boundaries in the luxury watch sphere, offering discerning customers unparalleled access to some of the world's finest timepieces.
