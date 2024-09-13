Woman Wounded During Yesterday's Shelling Of Stanislav Region Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 78-year-old woman wounded during yesterday's Russian shelling of the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, died in hospital in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, it became known that a 78-year-old woman who was on September 12 as a result of the artillery shelling of Stanislav died in a Kherson hospital,” the statement said.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement agencies, are taking all possible measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 50-year-old man sought medical help after a drone attack on the village of Antonivka, Kherson region.