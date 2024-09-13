Saudi Arabian Business Delegation To Visit Azerbaijan
9/13/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
On September 30, a delegation of up to 70 major Saudi Arabian
companies will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports
citing AZPROMO.
This development was discussed during a meeting between Yusif
Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment
Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and Issam bin Saleh al-Quteyli, the
Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.
The meeting also covered the upcoming Azerbaijan-Gulf
Cooperation Council Economic Forum, scheduled for September 26 in
Baku, highlighting the importance of strengthening business
relations between the two countries.
Yusif Abdullayev advocated for enhanced business relations and
mutual investment projects to expand economic and trade ties. The
Saudi Ambassador praised the political relationship between the two
nations and noted the significant opportunities for economic
cooperation.
AZPROMO will support the establishment of connections between
Saudi companies and local Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.
