Saudi Arabian Business Delegation To Visit Azerbaijan

On September 30, a delegation of up to 70 major Saudi Arabian companies will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing AZPROMO.

This development was discussed during a meeting between Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and Issam bin Saleh al-Quteyli, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The meeting also covered the upcoming Azerbaijan-Gulf Cooperation Council Economic Forum, scheduled for September 26 in Baku, highlighting the importance of strengthening business relations between the two countries.

Yusif Abdullayev advocated for enhanced business relations and mutual investment projects to expand economic and trade ties. The Saudi Ambassador praised the political relationship between the two nations and noted the significant opportunities for economic cooperation.

AZPROMO will support the establishment of connections between Saudi companies and local Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.