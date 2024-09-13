عربي


Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Boosting Agricultural Product Supply

9/13/2024 7:24:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Russia have engaged in discussions to increase the supply of agricultural products between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Russian Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut to explore ways to enhance agricultural cooperation.

The meeting highlighted the robust development of bilateral relations, noting advancements in political, trade-economic, energy, transport-transit, humanitarian, and other areas, thanks to joint efforts by the heads of state.

Azerbaijan, identified as a key supplier of agricultural products to Russia, expressed mutual interest in expanding this supply. The discussions also covered the broadening of cooperation in various sectors of the agro-industrial complex and other areas of mutual interest.

