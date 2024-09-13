Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Boosting Agricultural Product Supply
Azerbaijan and Russia have engaged in discussions to increase
the supply of agricultural products between the two countries,
Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of
Ministers.
Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Russian
Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut to explore ways to enhance
agricultural cooperation.
The meeting highlighted the robust development of bilateral
relations, noting advancements in political, trade-economic,
energy, transport-transit, humanitarian, and other areas, thanks to
joint efforts by the heads of state.
Azerbaijan, identified as a key supplier of agricultural
products to Russia, expressed mutual interest in expanding this
supply. The discussions also covered the broadening of cooperation
in various sectors of the agro-industrial complex and other areas
of mutual interest.
