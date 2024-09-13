President Ilham Aliyev Receives Founder And Chief Executive Officer Of Vista Equity Partners
Date
9/13/2024 7:24:28 AM
On September 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, received Robert F. Smith, Founder and Chief Executive
Officer of“Vista Equity Partners” company,
Azernews reports.
