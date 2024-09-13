Artillery Units Of Combined Arms Army Conduct Exemplary Live-Fire Tactical Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the training plan of the Combined Arms for 2024, Artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise, Azernews reports.

According to the plan of the exercise, the units held activities on capturing firing positions, preparing artillery weapon systems for combat use and other tasks.

In the exercise conducted in conditions close to real combat, the artillery units detected and destroyed planned and unplanned targets of the imaginary enemy by precise fire.

The exercise focused on fire support group commanders and regulators accurately determination the coordinates of targets, correct measurement of distances and angles, as well as practical performance of their functional duties during fire control and improvement of combat capabilities.

