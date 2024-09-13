Artillery Units Of Combined Arms Army Conduct Exemplary Live-Fire Tactical Exercise
Date
9/13/2024 7:24:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Under the training plan of the Combined Arms army for 2024,
Artillery units conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise,
Azernews reports.
According to the plan of the exercise, the units held activities
on capturing firing positions, preparing artillery weapon systems
for combat use and other tasks.
In the exercise conducted in conditions close to real combat,
the artillery units detected and destroyed planned and unplanned
targets of the imaginary enemy by precise fire.
The exercise focused on fire support group commanders and
regulators accurately determination the coordinates of targets,
correct measurement of distances and angles, as well as practical
performance of their functional duties during fire control and
improvement of combat capabilities.
