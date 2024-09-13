Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Epidemiology Forecast To 2033: Focus On US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, And Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary (COPD): Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of COPD are expected to increase from 62,543,523 cases in 2023 to 70,351,495 cases in 2033, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.25%. In 2033, the US will have the highest number of total prevalent cases of COPD in the 7MM, with 32,324,045 cases, whereas the UK will have the fewest total prevalent cases of COPD with 3,108,086 cases.

In the 7MM, diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD are expected to increase from 33,743,242 cases in 2023 to 38,024,609 cases in 2033, at an AGR of 1.27%. In 2033, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the 7MM, with 17,877,721 cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD with 1,151,522 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD to changes in population dynamics and the total and diagnosed prevalence rates in each market.

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for COPD in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD. The total prevalent cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD are segmented by age (35-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) and sex.

The report also includes the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by severity classification by GOLD 2016 criteria using the Modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) questionnaire scores and/or the COPD Assessment Test (CAT) scores, as well as the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by severity classification by GOLD 2023 criteria using mMRC and/or CAT scores. Although not covered in this report, the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD with asthma-COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) by GOLD 2016 or updated GOLD criteria can be found in the model.

This epidemiology forecast for COPD is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The analyst epidemiologists applied the GOLD staging system to diagnose and classify COPD patients across the 7MM. Accordingly, the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the 7MM are based on the latest data available by GOLD criteria. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast total prevalent cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD across these markets.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global COPD market.

Quantify patient populations in the global COPD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans. Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for COPD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities.

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology.

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of COPD - 7MM.

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by severity - GOLD 2016 criteria using mMRC score.

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by severity - GOLD 2016 criteria using CAT score.

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by severity - GOLD 2023 criteria using mMRC/CAT scores.

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for COPD (2023-33)

2.5.1 Total prevalent cases of COPD

2.5.2 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD

2.5.3 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD

2.5.4 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD

2.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by GOLD 2016 criteria using mMRC score

2.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by GOLD 2016 criteria using CAT score

2.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by GOLD 2023 criteria using mMRC score

2.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD by GOLD 2023 criteria using CAT score

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact.

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

