(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION KAY VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 (2), Albion KAY VCT PLC announces that Swarupa Pathakji has been appointed as a non-executive director of Motorpoint Group PLC with effect from 1 October 2024.

13 September 2024