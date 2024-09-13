Date
9/13/2024 7:16:17 AM
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 (2), Albion KAY VCT PLC announces that Swarupa Pathakji has been appointed as a non-executive director of Motorpoint Group PLC with effect from 1 October 2024.
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
13 September 2024
