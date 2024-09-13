عربي


9/13/2024 7:16:17 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION KAY VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 (2), Albion KAY VCT PLC announces that Swarupa Pathakji has been appointed as a non-executive director of Motorpoint Group PLC with effect from 1 October 2024.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

13 September 2024


