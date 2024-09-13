عربي


Global Upstream New Build And Expansion Projects Outlook, 2024-2028: 804 Oil And Gas Production Projects Are Expected To Start Operations - 526 New Builds And 278 Project Expansions


9/13/2024 7:16:16 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, 804 oil and gas production projects are expected to start operations during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period. Of these, 526 represent new build projects and 278 are expansions of existing projects. crude oil projects lead global production projects starts, accounting for 57% of the total project starts, or 457 by 2028. Natural gas projects account for the rest with 347 projects.
Scope

  • Global oil and gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, region, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028
  • Global oil production projects count by resource type, development stage, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028
  • Global natural gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028
  • Key details of major oil and gas production projects that are expected to start operations during the period 2024 to 2028

Reasons to Buy

  • Analyze global upstream new build and expansion projects that are expected to start operations during 2024 to 2028
  • Understand the global upstream projects count outlook by resource type for the period 2024 to 2028
  • Keep abreast of key upcoming oil and gas production projects globally during the outlook period
  • Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong upstream projects data
  • Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global upstream sector

Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook

  • Key Highlights
  • Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type
  • Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage
  • Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region
  • Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries

02. Oil Production Projects Outlook

  • Oil Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type
  • Oil Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage
  • Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region
  • Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries
  • Major Oil Production Projects

03. Gas Production Projects Outlook

  • Gas Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type
  • Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage
  • Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region
  • Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries
  • Major Gas Production Projects

04. Appendix

