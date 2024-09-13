(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, 804 oil and production projects are expected to start operations during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period. Of these, 526 represent new build projects and 278 are expansions of existing projects. oil projects lead global production projects starts, accounting for 57% of the total project starts, or 457 by 2028. projects account for the rest with 347 projects.

Scope



Global oil and gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, region, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028

Global oil production projects count by resource type, development stage, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028

Global natural gas production projects count by resource type, development stage, and key countries for the period 2024 to 2028 Key details of major oil and gas production projects that are expected to start operations during the period 2024 to 2028

Reasons to Buy



Analyze global upstream new build and expansion projects that are expected to start operations during 2024 to 2028

Understand the global upstream projects count outlook by resource type for the period 2024 to 2028

Keep abreast of key upcoming oil and gas production projects globally during the outlook period

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong upstream projects data Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global upstream sector

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Upstream New Build and Expansion Projects Outlook



Key Highlights

Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type

Oil and Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region Oil and Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries

02. Oil Production Projects Outlook



Oil Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type

Oil Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region

Oil Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Oil Production Projects

03. Gas Production Projects Outlook



Gas Production Projects Outlook by Resource Type

Gas Production Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Region

Gas Production Projects Count Outlook by Type and Key Countries Major Gas Production Projects

04. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900