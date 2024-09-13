Economic Divide: Mexico’S South Struggles As North And Center Flourish

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's economic landscape in the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant regional disparities. The southern region, comprising eight states, recorded a mere 0.3% annual growth, lagging far behind the national average of 1.1%.



The and sectors played crucial roles in shaping these regional differences. The South experienced an 8.6% decline in construction activities, largely due to public spending cuts and project delays.



In contrast, the northern and central regions saw a construction boom. The north enjoyed an impressive 11.9% annual increase, while the center followed closely at 10.5%.



These regions benefited from industrial investments and infrastructure projects. The mining sector showed similar trends.



The South suffered a 6.5% annual decline, primarily due to challenges in petroleum extraction. Other regions flourished, with the center leading at 6.6% growth.







Commercial activities also reflected these regional disparities. The South experienced a 1% decline in commerce, surpassing the national contraction of 0.7%.



Reduced construction activities and changing consumer habits contributed to this trend. The North's success stemmed from increased industrial investments.

U.S. and Asian companies fueled the construction of warehouses and commercial spaces. Federal infrastructure projects, like the Libertad dam in Nuevo León, further bolstered growth.



In the central region, residential developments and industrial preparations drove progress. The construction of vertical condominiums in Puebla and Guanajuato stood out.



Public works, including transportation projects in Mexico City, added to the momentum. These disparities highlight the need for targeted economic strategies.



While the north and center capitalize on industrial growth, the south faces unique challenges. Addressing these regional imbalances could be crucial for Mexico's overall economic health.



The data underscores the importance of diversified economic drivers. Reliance on specific sectors, like petroleum in the south, can lead to vulnerability.



Encouraging a broader range of industries might foster more balanced regional growth. This economic snapshot offers valuable insights for policymakers, investors, and businesses.



Understanding these regional dynamics is key to making informed decisions in Mexico's complex economic landscape.

