Medius Wins 2024 ISV Partner Of The Year Award In Sweden

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Medius Recognized for Global Success, Innovative Use of Azure OpenAI, and Transformative Finance Solutions

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius , a leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) and Spend Management solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Microsoft ISV Partner of the Year Award in Sweden. The award, presented during a formal ceremony today, celebrates Medius'

achievements in innovation, customer success, and its transformative impact on finance departments worldwide through the use of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI and AI Services.

Medius'

award-winning use of Azure AI has transformed the way finance teams manage invoice processing, delivering unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. By incorporating advanced machine learning into its platform, Medius enables organizations to automate complex invoice workflows, freeing AP teams from manual tasks and providing businesses with real-time insights into their financial health. Customers like Arrow Electronics, Karl Lagerfeld, and Kiwa have all benefited from Medius'

advanced automation, and AI-based solutions to gain visibility and control over their AP processes. Whether managing complex invoices across multiple ERP systems or improving invoice processing speed, Medius delivers tangible results.

The company has emerged as a global leader in AP automation, serving more than 4,000 customers across 102 countries. With an impressive $200 billion in annual spend processed through its platform, Medius has cemented its position as an indispensable partner for businesses seeking to optimize their financial processes.

"We are thrilled and humbled to receive this esteemed award," said Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development and Strategy . "It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams and to the trust that our customers place in us every day. Our deep collaboration with Microsoft and our shared focus on leveraging Azure AI have enabled us to revolutionize finance operations across industries. This recognition motivates us to continue driving innovation and helping finance teams achieve the next level of digital transformation."

Medius'

AP Automation solution seamlessly integrates with leading ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle, and Dynamics, adding critical functionality to these platforms. Available on the Azure Marketplace, Medius'

solutions empower organizations to extend their existing ERP systems with cutting-edge automation, driving operational efficiency and accuracy across the board.

Therese Treutiger, Director of Global Partner Solutions & Innovation at Microsoft , commented: "Medius'

innovative approach and commitment to excellence have set a new standard in the industry. Their ability to leverage Azure OpenAI and Azure AI to transform finance departments globally is truly remarkable. We are proud to recognize Medius as the ISV of the Year."

For more information on Medius and its financial automation solutions, please visit medius .



For more information, please contact:



Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius

[email protected] +44 7885 670798

/ [email protected] +44 330 133 0985

