The alternative lending sector in the UAE is rapidly expanding, driven by rising demand for flexible financial solutions, notable innovations like BNPL and digital mortgages, and strategic investments from major players. Key developments include significant acquisitions, seed funding rounds, and favorable regulatory changes such as the new Bankruptcy Law and the UAE's removal from the FATF grey list. These factors collectively enhance the sector's growth prospects and attractiveness to investors, positioning it for continued success in the coming years.

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

The alternative lending sector in the UAE has seen significant growth. This growth is fueled by growing demand for flexible financing solutions, especially among SMEs and consumers who are looking for innovative credit options. Sub-segments like buy now, pay later (BNPL) services and digital mortgage platforms are becoming popular, showing a trend towards more accessible and technology-driven lending models. Looking ahead, the sector is expected to continue expanding, fueled by ongoing investments from venture capital and tech conglomerates and favorable regulatory conditions that support the growth of fintech innovations.

Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector

Product Launches and Innovations



Beehive's Expansion Under New Ownership - In May 2023, e&, a leading tech conglomerate in the UAE, acquired a majority stake in Beehive, an SME-focused lending platform. This acquisition aims to address the significant credit gap faced by SMEs in the GCC region and enhance Beehive's offerings to support small businesses more effectively.

Halo's Seed Funding for Digital Mortgages - In February 2023, Halo, a digital mortgage service provider, raised a significant amount in its seed funding round, led by Watheeq Proptech Venture and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. This funding is intended to bolster Halo's capabilities to meet the increasing demand for home mortgages in the UAE amid rising real estate prices. Growth of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Solutions - The BNPL model has gained considerable traction among UAE consumers, leading various players to launch innovative solutions in partnership with retailers. This trend is expected to continue, with new entrants aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for flexible payment options in both online and offline shopping environments.

Strategic Partnerships

Halo Partners with Watheeq Proptech Venture and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund



In February 2023, Halo, a digital mortgage service provider, secured significant seed funding led by Watheeq Proptech Venture and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. This partnership is designed to bolster Halo's offerings in the rapidly growing mortgage market, enabling the company to better meet the increasing demand for home financing solutions amid rising real estate prices in the UAE. Tabby Collaborates with Retailers for BNPL Expansion Tabby, a leading player in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) space, has formed multiple partnerships with both online and offline retailers to expand its offerings. These collaborations are aimed at enhancing consumer access to flexible payment options, driving the adoption of BNPL solutions across various demographics in the UAE.

Mergers and Acquisitions



e& Acquires Majority Stake in Beehive - In May 2023, e&, a leading tech conglomerate in the UAE, announced that its enterprise arm had acquired a majority stake in Beehive, an SME-focused lending platform. This acquisition aims to tap into the substantial SME credit gap in the GCC region, estimated at US$250 billion. With this strategic move, e& seeks to leverage Beehive's expertise to enhance its offerings and better serve the financing needs of small businesses in the UAE and neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman. Halo Raises Seed Funding from Venture Capital Firms - In February 2023, Halo, a digital mortgage service provider in the UAE, secured a seven-figure seed funding round led by Watheeq Proptech Venture and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. This investment will enable Halo to capitalize on the growing demand for home mortgages in the UAE, driven by rising real estate prices. The seed funding round highlights the increasing interest from venture capital and private equity firms in the alternative lending space, as they recognize the strong growth potential in the regional market over the next five years.

Regulatory Changes



New Bankruptcy Law Implementation - The new Bankruptcy Law, set to take effect on May 1, 2024, introduces significant changes to the regulation of restructuring and bankruptcy in the UAE. This law aims to enhance the legal framework surrounding insolvency, providing clearer guidelines for businesses and lenders, which is expected to positively impact the alternative lending landscape by improving recovery rates for creditors and fostering a more stable lending environment.

FATF Grey List Removal - On February 23, 2024, the UAE was removed from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "grey list" of jurisdictions under increased monitoring. This development reflects the UAE's strengthened anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) measures, which are crucial for enhancing the credibility and attractiveness of the financial sector, including alternative lending. The removal is anticipated to boost investor confidence and facilitate greater capital inflow into the alternative lending market. Regulatory Fee Waivers for Sustainable Debt Securities - In February 2024, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) announced a waiver of regulatory fees for issuers wishing to list sustainable-related debt securities. This initiative aligns with the UAE's commitment to sustainable finance and could encourage alternative lending platforms to explore green financing options, thereby diversifying their offerings and attracting environmentally conscious investors.

