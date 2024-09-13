34/2024・Trifork Group AG – Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

Company announcement no. 34 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 13 September 2024



Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“ Trifork ”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

