South Africa Alternative Lending Business Report 2024: Market To Grow By 29.5% To Reach $297.2 Million This Year - Investment Opportunities To 2029

The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 29.5% on an annual basis to reach US$297.2 million in 2024. This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in South Africa remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.2% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$229.6 million in 2023 to reach US$619.6 million by 2028.

South Africa's alternative lending sector has experienced significant growth and innovation, driven by increased demand and strategic partnerships. Key developments include major funding for digital lenders like Lulalend, notable Nedbank and African Bank acquisitions, and progressive regulatory changes to enhance transparency and consumer protection. As digital and alternative lending solutions evolve, they are expected to expand access to credit and strengthen the financial ecosystem.

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

Alternative lending in South Africa has seen steady growth, particularly in segments like personal loans and retail installment loans. Demand for home loans has continued to rise, driven by consumer liquidity needs and affordable housing requirements. Looking ahead to the next few months, alternative lending is expected to maintain its momentum. Digital lenders are leveraging mobile technology and alternative data sources to expand access to credit for underserved individuals and businesses.

Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector Product Launches and Innovations Lulalend, a digital lender, recently secured $35 million in funding to improve its credit offerings for SMEs, integrating its services with partners like Vodacom and Takealot to streamline access to capital for various sectors, including retail and construction. Strategic Partnerships A significant partnership was established between Lulalend, a South African digital lender, and major companies such as Vodacom and Takealot. Lulalend, a digital lender, recently got $35 million in funding to improve its credit offerings for small and medium-sized businesses. The company plans to work with partners like Vodacom and Takealot to make it easier for industries such as retail and construction to access capital. Mergers and Acquisitions

Nedbank Acquires TymeBank - In January 2024, Nedbank announced its acquisition of TymeBank, a significant development in South Africa's banking landscape. This move allows Nedbank to enhance its digital banking capabilities and expand its customer base, particularly among underserved populations. TymeBank is known for its focus on providing accessible banking solutions. African Bank Acquires Fintech Company - In March 2024, African Bank announced its acquisition of a fintech company, marking a strategic move to enhance its digital offerings and expand its market reach. While the specific fintech company involved in this acquisition has yet to be detailed in the available search results, the move reflects African Bank's commitment to leveraging technology to better serve its customers and adapt to the evolving financial landscape in the region. Regulatory Changes

Open Finance Policy Recommendations: In March 2024, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) published its Open Finance Policy recommendations. This initiative aims to enhance data sharing within the financial ecosystem, promoting greater transparency and competition in the sector. The proposed roadmap emphasizes a consultative approach, establishing foundational elements for Open Finance before moving towards mandatory data sharing, which could significantly influence alternative lending practices and consumer access to credit.

Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill (COFI): The COFI Bill is anticipated to be promulgated soon. It aims to create a consolidated regulatory framework for financial institutions. This bill seeks to ensure fair treatment and protection of consumers, which is particularly relevant for alternative lenders who often cater to underserved markets. The ongoing discussions around this bill reflect a broader effort to modernize the regulatory landscape for financial services in South Africa. Deposit Insurance Fund and Regulations: The establishment of the Conduct of Deposit Insurance (CODI) in March 2023 and the subsequent draft regulations aim to protect depositors in the event of bank failures. This regulatory framework enhances public confidence in the banking system and indirectly supports the alternative lending sector by fostering a more stable financial environment. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $297.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $619.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered South Africa



Scope

South Africa Economic Indicators



Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate Loan Default Rate

South Africa Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast



Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value Transaction Volume

South Africa Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User



End User - Business End User - Consumer

South Africa Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models



P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding Real Estate Crowd funding

South Africa Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

South Africa Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

South Africa Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types



B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring Revenue Financing

South Africa Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



By Age

By Income Gender

