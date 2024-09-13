Spain Alternative Lending Market Business Report 2024: Market Will Increase From $2.42 Billion In 2023 To Reach $3.97 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Alternative Lending Business and Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 13.9% on an annual basis to reach US$2.75 billion in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.5% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$2.42 billion in 2023 to reach US$3.97 billion by 2028. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Spain remains strong. This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. Reasons to buy

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Spain



