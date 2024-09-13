(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Alternative Lending Business and Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 34.8% on an annual basis to reach US$230.9 million in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.8% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$171.3 million in 2023 to reach US$542.1 million by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Nigeria remains strong.

Nigeria's alternative lending sector is rapidly growing, driven by fintech innovations and new financing models. Key developments include significant product launches, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and supportive regulatory changes. Despite inflation and high borrowing costs, the sector is poised for continued expansion, supported by favorable policies and increased market interest.

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

Nigeria's alternative lending sector has experienced significant growth, driven by an increasing demand for accessible financing solutions, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals facing challenges in obtaining traditional bank loans. The sector is expected to continue expanding in the coming months as fintech innovations and alternative financing models gain traction, although macroeconomic pressures such as inflation and high borrowing costs may pose challenges to broader adoption and sustainability.

Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector Product Launches and Innovations

The Alternative Bank recently launched in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano. It introduces digital products for e-commerce, renewable energy financing, and ethical retail investments, including AltCoin for gold investment. Peer-to-Peer Lending Platforms: Several fintech companies have introduced new peer-to-peer lending platforms utilizing machine-learning algorithms to simplify the loan application process and improve access to credit for individuals and small businesses. This makes it easier for borrowers to secure funds without traditional collateral requirements. Strategic Partnerships Sterling Bank Collaborates with Payhippo for Merchant Lending Sterling Bank, a major Nigerian commercial bank, partnered with Payhippo, a fintech startup specializing in merchant cash advances. Sterling Bank will provide funding to Payhippo, allowing the fintech firm to expand its lending operations and offer more flexible financing solutions to small businesses, addressing the challenge of inadequate credit access for merchants in Nigeria. Flutterwave and Aella Credit Launch Buy Now, Pay Later Service Flutterwave, an African payments tech company, partnered with Aella Credit to launch a Buy Now, Pay Later service in Nigeria. This allows consumers to pay for purchases in installments from Flutterwave's merchant network. The collaboration aims to drive financial inclusion and support e-commerce growth in Nigeria. Mergers and Acquisitions

Carbon Acquires Vella Finance: Carbon, a prominent digital lending platform, acquired Vella Finance in a significant move. This acquisition will enhance Carbon's product offerings and expand its reach in the alternative lending market. Access Bank's Strategic Acquisitions: Access Bank has been active in M&A, including its acquisition of a majority stake in Uganda's Finance Trust Bank and its involvement in acquiring KCB Group. These moves are part of Access Bank's strategy to strengthen its position in the African banking landscape and enhance its lending capabilities. Regulatory Changes Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Introduces Regulatory Sandbox Central Bank of Nigeria launched a regulatory sandbox for fintech companies, including alternative lenders, to test innovative products and services. This allows close monitoring and guidance from the CBN, ensuring consumer protection while encouraging financial sector innovation. CBN Issues Guidelines for Non-Interest Digital Banks The CBN has issued guidelines for non-interest digital banks in Nigeria to expand financial inclusion. These guidelines establish a framework for Shariah-compliant financial services and are expected to attract more market players and improve access to ethical financing options. Government Introduces Tax Incentives for Alternative Lenders The Nigerian government has introduced tax incentives for fintech companies in the alternative lending sector, including reduced corporate tax rates and tax credits for investments in financial technology infrastructure. This aims to encourage market growth and expand credit access for individuals and small businesses. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $230.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $542.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.8% Regions Covered Nigeria

