Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Launching In China On September 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd (NASDAQGM: GRVY) ('Gravity' or 'Company'), a developer and publisher of and mobile games, announced the official launch of 'Ragnarok X: Next Generation (Chinese Title: 仙境传说:新启航)' in China on September 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. (CST)

'Ragnarok X: Next Generation', a 3D MMORPG mobile and PC game, has been newly released in China. It continues the expansive world of the original Ragnarok Online while exploring new adventures as suggested in the subtitle. It is distinguished by its vibrant content experienced through 3D graphics and non-linear maps, and it enhances player interaction by enabling free trade of all in-game items.

This new launch in China intensified the anticipation of users with tremendous success achieved in previously launched regions, securing the 1st in top grossing ranking in both app markets, Apple App Store and Google Play, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as being ranked 1st in the Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In addition to that, after obtaining the ISBN for 'Ragnarok X: Next Generation' in China in December 2023, the signed up number of Chinses users for pre-registration in May this year ahead of the official launch exceeded the company's initial pre-registration targets. Also, during the closed beta test (CBT) in China held in June, 'Ragnarok X: Next Generation' received significant attention and high expectations from users, earning a rating of 8.2 on the local app market, Tap Tap.

The publisher of the game in China is ZLONGAME, and the game can be downloaded through various local app markets, including the official websites, Apple App Store, Tap Tap, Huawei AppGallery, Bilibili, and Xiaomi App Store.

Gravity stated,“Through the support shown during the pre-registration and the CBT, we have witnessed the strong popularity of 'Ragnarok X: Next Generation' in China. We are grateful to the users who have patiently awaited the official launch, and we have prepared special events featuring rewards, including the theme song and animation unique to the Chinese version, thus we look forward to your continued interest and support.”

[Gravity Official Website]

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Website in China]

[About GRAVITY Co., Ltd]

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit .

