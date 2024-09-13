Speakin Launches Findacoach, Asia's Largest 1:1 Coaching Platform For Professionals

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SpeakIn FindACoach brings the collective experience and expertise of Asia's top thought leaders, subject matter experts, and certified coaches directly to professional learners.

Backed by research that shows that 63% of professionals and 85% of mid-career professionals feel stuck at various stages of their careers, the SpeakIn FindACoach tool has been built to empower businesses to train and retain talent by offering the following features:





One-stop access to global coaches and mentors

1000+ coaches and mentors available from 47 countries

Ability to book 1:1 coaching sessions anywhere in the world

500+ videos, podcasts, blogs, and live interactions on trending learning needs Continuous upgrade of learning programs and videos for self-paced learning

Commenting on FindACoach, Deepshikha Kumar , Founder of SpeakIn, said, 'SpeakIn FindACoach brings 1:1 coaching to professionals across Asia so that they can learn from experts and navigate the challenges that are impeding their lives and careers. The platform helps working professionals connect with proven achievers to unlock their full potential and turbo-charge their careers. With FindACoach we ensure that no professional is ever alone in his or her journey to the top.'The platform curates coaches of the highest calibre, across different industries and experience levels. 'A CEO can learn directly on the SpeakIn FindACoach platform from a 5-time CEO, while a founder can have one-on-one access with a serial entrepreneur who has sold a US$100 million company not once, but twice over,' says Deepshikha.In order to ensure the quality and caliber of its coaches, SpeakIn has also appointed Manoj Kohli, Former Country Head of SoftBank India and Former CEO & MD of Bharti Airtel, who will be guiding the initiative as the Chairman of the Board for FindACoach platform. 'Manoj is not just an exemplary leader but a benchmark in the integrity, conviction, and diligence with which a personal and professional journey can be built. His experiences from being at the helm of Airtel to Softbank bring instrumental learnings to how SpeakIn FindACoach will be able to add value to professionals across Asia. He will not just guide the program but also coach the leaders at the highest levels as a part of the program.'The SpeakIn FindACoach platform's strength lies in its unparalleled understanding of the Asian market. It is the first Asian coaching platform, dedicated to designing programs that are built with a deep understanding of Asian working culture and nuances. 'SpeakIn started in 2018 in India and Singapore and has since expanded to 30 countries. Hence, we understand the needs and challenges of the working professional. This differentiates SpeakIn from the western coaching platforms, which tend to paint the entire Asian community with the same brushstroke,' says Deepshikha. This is reflected in our coaches, which feature notable Asian leaders like Amily Ang, President of International Coaching Federation (ICF) Singapore; Dr. Timothy Low, former CEO and Board Member of Farrer Park Hospital; Mimi Nicklin, Executive Listening Coach and Founder of Empathy Everywhere from Malaysia; Ellen Patricia, award-winning coach, mentor, and counselor from Indonesia; and Rhoneil Caimol, VP, HR-Sales at SM Development from Philippines and more set to change lives and build careers for professionals across Asia.Businesses using the FindACoach platform can easily measure business outcomes through the SpeakIn coaching measurement framework, called SpeakIn For Sure. It is a proprietary measurement tool to assess coaching effectiveness for the FindACoach platform so that organizations can see how the needle is shifting in the behavioral and leadership quotient of their employees being coached.'At SpeakIn our vision is to make top-quality executive coaching and training available to everyone who wants it, to help employees advance their careers and help organizations attract, retain, and develop talent,' added Deepshikha. 'Many of our multi-national clients operate across geographies and SpeakIn FindACoach enables us and them to deliver personalized training at scale, from Mandarin to Bahasa, and from English to Malay, on an easy-to-access platform.'The platform was built as a response to shifting organization cultures across the region: 'Organizations are shifting towards personalized learning for individuals, rather than a blanket approach. Amidst layoffs and attrition, companies are identifying a core group of individuals they truly value and want to invest in. This is where coaching as a product is gaining immense popularity, as it caters to the specific needs of these valued employees, and works as a massive retention tool. Similarly, middle and senior managers looking to grow in their professional journey often feel disoriented and would need a great coach who has seen or traversed that growth path before. SpeakIn FindACoach will help these individuals find a coach, guide, and practitioner in their journey to professional excellence.According to the KPMG report on Digital Coaching Market & Competition Assessment, there has been a rise in demand for business coaching as the number of certified coaches globally (~33%) and revenue (~21%) has increased in the past 3 years. Post-pandemic, the need for executive mentorship has also become more prevalent. Disruption by tech and AI has resulted in better scalability and lower costs for consumers. Many managers cited a return on investment of 6x of the coaching cost.'SpeakIn was set up six years ago in response to a US$330 billion opportunity in B2B Edtech and professional development and has grown to be Asia's largest digital coaching platform,' added Deepshikha. 'SpeakIn FindACoach is the next natural evolution of the SpeakIn suite that enables us to partner with companies to provide bespoke coaching and mentoring to even wider audiences through a flexible platform.' The platform can be accessible via the website as well as the mobile app (both iOS and Google) by both businesses and individuals.Hashtag: #SpeakIn #FindACoach

About SpeakIn

SpeakIn is Asia's largest digital learning platform for 1:1 coaching and group speaker sessions for business professionals. Helping learners solve their professional problems of leadership, communication, motivation, and more, both our 1:1 coaching and Speaker sessions are delivered by a highly curated network of 18000+ global CxOs, SMEs, Thought Leaders, Academicians, and Certified Coaches across 500+ topics. Headquartered in Singapore, SpeakIn has served over 400 enterprise clients like DBS, Accenture, BMW, TCS, VISA, and more, and over 1.5 million professionals in 8 countries have learnt on the SpeakIn platform through 1:1 coaching, group speaker sessions, and self-paced videos, blogs, and podcasts. For more information, visit .

