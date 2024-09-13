(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Alternative Lending Business and Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending in this region is expected to grow by 13.5% on an annual basis to reach US$6.44 billion in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 8.8% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$5.68 billion in 2023 to reach US$9.03 billion by 2028. This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Germany remains strong. The German alternative lending sector is showing cautious recovery and growth, driven by technological advancements and strategic partnerships. Key developments include innovative product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and increased regulatory oversight aimed at ensuring consumer protection and financial stability. Despite high interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainties, the sector's expansion is supported by evolving digital solutions and government-backed funding initiatives for SMEs.

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

Alternative lending in Germany has experienced a cautious recovery, particularly in segments like peer-to-peer lending and consumer credit, driven by improving consumer confidence and slightly easing lending conditions. Alternative lending is expected to continue growing over the next few months, especially as banks anticipate a moderate increase in loan demand. However, challenges such as high interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainties may temper this growth.

Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector Product Launches and Innovations

KfW announced plans to issue its first "tokenised bond" in 2024. This bond will utilize blockchain technology to streamline funding processes. It will also include biodiversity initiatives in a revamped "Green Bond Framework. "Additionally, the alternative lending platform market has seen growth driven by technological advancements. It focuses on real-time lending decisions powered by algorithms and caters to micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as startups.

Strategic Partnerships

Alternative lenders have forged partnerships with non-financial companies to offer embedded finance solutions. For example, Ratepay, a leading German payment provider, partnered with Funding Circle, a UK-based P2P lending platform, to integrate SME financing options into its payment services.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Large German banks have been actively acquiring fintech platforms to enhance their digital lending capabilities and reach new customer segments. For example, Deutsche Bank acquired a majority stake in the online lending platform Auxmoney, while Commerzbank bought a significant stake in the SME-focused platform Billie.

Consolidation Among Peer-to-Peer Lenders - The peer-to-peer lending market has experienced some consolidation, with smaller players being acquired by larger competitors. Lendico, one of the leading P2P platforms, acquired its rival Zencap in a move to strengthen its position in the market.

Cross-Border Deals - German alternative lenders have also been involved in cross-border transactions, leveraging their expertise to expand into new markets. Creditshelf, a German online lender, acquired a majority stake in the Austrian fintech Finnest to bolster its presence in the DACH region. Partnerships with Non-Financial Firms - Alternative lenders have been forging partnerships with non-financial companies to offer embedded finance solutions. Ratepay, a leading German payment provider, partnered with Funding Circle, a UK-based P2P lending platform, to provide SME financing options integrated into its payment services. Regulatory Changes

Enhanced Regulatory Framework for Non-Bank Lenders - The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has emphasized the need for stricter regulations on non-bank retail lenders, particularly in light of the growing reliance on alternative lending models. This includes clarifying that entities engaging in lending activities on a commercial basis must obtain a banking license, thereby extending regulatory oversight to ensure consumer protection and financial stability.

Support for SMEs through Government Programs - The German government has continued to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through various funding initiatives, notably the ERP Special Fund, which offers low-interest loans tailored for startups and business succession. This program aims to enhance credit availability and reduce the credit default risk for banks involved in financing these ventures. Anti-Money Laundering Regulations - Regulatory authorities have reinforced the Money Laundering Act, which mandates compliance measures for alternative lenders to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. This includes strict reporting obligations and customer due diligence processes to enhance the integrity of the financial system.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Germany

