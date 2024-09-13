Avance Clinical Joins The Australian Clinical Trials Roadshow, Sharing Cost And Time Benefits For Early-Phase US Biotechs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAKE FOREST, N.C. and ADELAIDE, Australia, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, the market-leading CRO for biotechs, announced today that Avance Clinical will represent the CRO sector at the Australian Clinical Trials Roadshow (September 17-20) to share the unparalleled time, cost and quality opportunities for early phase US biotechs.



Key Avance Clinical Australia benefits include:



Australian studies do not require an IND which means rapid startup.

Most importantly, Australia is globally recognised for its quality data which is accepted by all major regulatory authorities such as the FDA and EMA.

An incentive rebate of 43.5% on clinical trial spend from the Australia Government, for eligible companies, making the dollar go further.

Robust early phase clinical trial environment with high quality sites, bioanalytical laboratories and other relevant services Over three decades of experience in over 250 therapeutic areas including specialized experience in oncology, CNS, rare disease and cell and gene therapies



Avance Clinical will present the CRO benefits and opportunities on the roadshow panel which also includes partners Nucleus Networks, RDI Partners, and Resolian.

The roadshow team will present to biotechs in Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, and San Diego offering invaluable insights into the advantages of conducting early-phase clinical trials in Australia .

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts, network with peers, and explore strategies to enhance their clinical development programs.

Avance Clinical's Vice President, Commercial Business Development Liahna Toy , will lead the CRO panel briefing and discussions on how the right CRO delivers unique benefits in Australia for US biotechs.

Toy will provide attendees with valuable perspectives on how to leverage the Australian clinical trial ecosystem to accelerate drug development.

Toy said biotechs will come away with a complete and first-hand understanding of the world-class clinical practices that make Australia a premier destination for clinical trials.

“Avance Clinical is a mid-sized, agile, and responsive CRO with a proven track record of swiftly advancing high-quality clinical programs,” said Toy.

“Avance Clinical is highly regarded among US-based biotechs and make up more than 80% of our clients.”

The Australian Clinical Trials Roadshow will be held in the following locations:



Boston, Massachusetts : Tuesday, September 17, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT at the MassBioHub, 700 Technology Square, 5th Floor. Register here: Boston - Clinical Trials in Australia - Lunch & Learn

San Francisco Bay Area, California : Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM PDT at the Lighthouse Cafe and Conference Center, 685 Gateway Blvd., South San Francisco. Register here: San Francisco Bay Area - Clinical Trials in Australia - Lunch & Learn San Diego, California : Friday, September 20, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM PDT at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla. Register here: San Diego – Clinical Trials in Australia - Lunch & Learn



Toy also noted that new analysis by market research leader Frost & Sullivan shows one of the major challenges for US biotechs was finding the right biotech aligned CRO partner.

“More than 60% of US biotechs experience delays seeking the right CRO partner to accelerate their drug development programs,” Toy said. (See report here ).

The comprehensive report underscores the increasing biotech preference to collaborate with the right sized CROs that can accommodate the fast-paced nature of biotech demands.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America and Europe for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs completing Phase I to Phase III of their drug development program that requires fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Frost & Sullivan Awards

Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Global & APAC CRO Market Leadership & Customer Value Leadership Award recipient for the past five years, has been providing CRO services in the region for three decades.

Pre-clinical through to mid to late phase

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical consultancy and regulatory services with their experienced ClinicReady team right from pre-clinical through to Phase III clinical services leveraging significant Australian Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes.

With experience across more than 250 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.

Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, TrialHub, Certinia, Salesforce, Zelta and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.

