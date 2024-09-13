Model And Actor Richa Mehta Ties The Knot With Debashish Kalita In A Private Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 13, 2024 : Renowned model and Richa Mehta, known for her substantial social presence, exchanged vows with Debashish Kalita in a private ceremony on September 12, 2024. The intimate wedding, held at The Roseate in New Delhi, set a new trend that prioritises meaningful celebration over extravagance.



The couple chose to keep their special day private surrounded by close family members. This decision allowed them to focus on the essence of their union and the people who matter most in their lives. The ceremony beautifully blended tradition with personal touches. One of the most poignant moments was Richa's entrance holding a cherished photo of her late father, honouring his memory in this significant life event. She was accompanied by her brother on the left.



The celebration included a traditional Milni ceremony, a ring exchange and garland ceremony at the lake deck, and the sacred Pheras. The evening concluded with indoor performances, featuring a special dance by the bride.



Richa Mehta shared her thoughts on the celebration "Our wedding day was a beautiful reminder of what truly matters – love, family, and building a future together. It's about the love you share and the promises you make. Debashish and I are excited to start this new chapter of our lives, focusing on our bond and the values we hold dear."



Richa Mehta and Debashish Kalita's union is a testament to love transcending societal norms. As an inter-caste couple with a six-year age difference where the bride is older, they have shown that a relationship knows no boundaries.



The newlyweds chose to keep their celebration private, with no social media influencers or celebrities in attendance beyond their immediate family. They shared their first post as a married couple on September 12th, revealing their journey to their fans and followers.



Richa Mehta, a successful model and actor, has captured the hearts of many through her work and social media presence. Debashish Kalita, employed at Ernst & Young, is known for his professional excellence and sporting achievements. The couple's wedding hashtag, #DEBGOTRICH, encapsulates their union and the joy of their celebration.



This intimate wedding serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and well-being, especially in the context of social pressures surrounding weddings. Richa and Debashish's wedding celebration emphasises that the true essence of a wedding lies in the love shared between the couple and their closest family members.



