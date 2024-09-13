Russian Army Kills Four Civilians, Injures Ten More In Donetsk Region In Past Day
Date
9/13/2024 5:25:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 12, Russian troops killed four residents of the Donetsk region and wounded ten others.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On September 12, Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: three in Viroliubivka and one in Krasnoiarske. Another 10 people were injured in the region over the day,” he wrote.
Read also:
Ukraine's General Staff reports 143 combat clashes
on front lines in past day
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,754 people have been killed and 6,031 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 12, the Russian army shelled Viroliubivka, Donetsk region, killing Red Cross workers.
MENAFN13092024000193011044ID1108670196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.