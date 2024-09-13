Russian Army Kills Four Civilians, Injures Ten More In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 12, Russian killed four residents of the Donetsk region and wounded ten others.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“On September 12, Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: three in Viroliubivka and one in Krasnoiarske. Another 10 people were in the region over the day,” he wrote.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,754 people have been killed and 6,031 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 12, the Russian army shelled Viroliubivka, Donetsk region, killing Red Cross workers.