One Person Injured, 20 Houses Damaged In Russian Attack On Odesa Region
Date
9/13/2024 5:25:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 74-year-old man sustained injuries and windows in 20 private residential buildings were smashed as a result of the falling debris from enemy drones in Odesa and the region on the night of September 13.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“According to preliminary information, four garages, windows in 20 private residential buildings, four cars, and two outbuildings for residential houses were damaged. A 74-year-old man sustained a cut wound to his hand,” he wrote.
The regional governor wrote that Russian troops launched Shahed UAVs from temporarily occupied Crimea.
As Ukrinform reported, an explosion rocked Odesa as enemy drones attacked the city.
