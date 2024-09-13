Two Civilians Injured As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were as the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Veletenske, Kherson region.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, Veletenske came under a Russian UAV attack. The deployment of explosives from a drone resulted in injuries to a 75-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, who were on the street at the time,” the post reads.

The sustained explosive injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. They were taken to the hospital for medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 12, one person was killed and ten others were injured in Russian strikes on the Kherson region.