Formula 2 Driver Involved Inaccident At Azerbaijan Grand Prix
9/13/2024 5:25:01 AM
Fatima Latifova
The first accident of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Formula 2,
held in Baku, has occurred, Azernews reports.
The car driven by Oliver Goethe from the "MP Motorsport" team
crashed into the barriers.
As a result, a red flag was raised, and the vehicle was removed
from the track.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude
on September 15.
