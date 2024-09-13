عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Formula 2 Driver Involved Inaccident At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 2 Driver Involved Inaccident At Azerbaijan Grand Prix


9/13/2024 5:25:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The first accident of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Formula 2, held in Baku, has occurred, Azernews reports.

The car driven by Oliver Goethe from the "MP Motorsport" team crashed into the barriers.

As a result, a red flag was raised, and the vehicle was removed from the track.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 15.

MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108670192


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search