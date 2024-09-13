Formula 2 Driver Involved Inaccident At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The first accident of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Formula 2, held in Baku, has occurred, Azernews reports.

The car driven by Oliver Goethe from the "MP Motorsport" team crashed into the barriers.

As a result, a red flag was raised, and the vehicle was removed from the track.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 15.