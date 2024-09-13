Alume Biosciences Appoints Rick Gonzalez as Chief Commercial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bringing Over 30 Years of Global Expertise to Drive ALM-488 Commercialization

Alume Biosciences is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Gonzalez

as Chief Commercial Officer. With over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Gonzalez is a seasoned leader known for his expertise in commercializing breakthrough technologies across the U.S. and major international markets.

"Alume is thrilled to welcome Rick Gonzalez as our new Chief Commercial Officer," said Dr. Quyen Nguyen, CEO of Alume Biosciences. "Rick's profound global commercial, operational, and leadership experience, particularly in surgery, biotechnology, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices, is directly aligned with our strategic objectives. His proven track record in product commercialization will be instrumental as we advance ALM-488 towards a successful market introduction."

Mr. Gonzalez expressed his enthusiasm for joining Alume Biosciences, stating, "I am excited to join the Alume team at such a pivotal moment in the company's evolution. My focus will be on driving the successful commercialization of ALM-488 and achieving our corporate goals. Together with our talented and dedicated team, I look forward to leading Alume into its next phase of growth."

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Gonzalez has held senior roles that involved significant global responsibilities. At Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, he led the development and execution of globalization and commercialization strategies across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. His experience spans specialty markets including Surgery, HIV/AIDS, Hematology, and Oncology, with a comprehensive background in sales, marketing, operations, distribution, managed markets, and government affairs.

Mr. Gonzalez holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Logistics from Penn State University and has served in key roles at leading companies such as Abraxis Oncology, Genzyme, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Roche Laboratories, and GlaxoSmithKline.

About Alume Biosciences

Alume Biosciences is a pioneering late-stage biotech company focused on developing novel imaging agents for surgical and therapeutic applications. Our mission is to revolutionize the way surgeries are performed by illuminating nerves and preserving function, thereby improving patient outcomes globally.

