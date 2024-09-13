(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") is thrilled to announce its latest it has received the title of "Best Broker LATAM" at the Global Awards 2024. This prestigious award highlights Vantage's commitment to provide top-tier trading services and personalised support to its traders.

The Global Forex Awards recognise excellence in the forex industry, celebrating brokers and fintech companies that excel in areas such as product offerings, technological innovation, and customer service.

Vantage Markets celebrated once again at the Global Forex Awards 2024

Continue Reading

In addition to this recent award, Vantage was previously recognised for the "Best Affiliate Program LATAM 2023" at the International Business Magazine Awards.

Adriana Cuéllar, Retail Team Lead (Spanish) at Vantage, expressed her gratitude and pride in receiving the award: "We are honoured to receive this award from the Global Forex Awards. Our team's dedication has brought us to this point, and we remain committed to driving forward with the same passion and focus. This recognition encourages us to further enhance our offerings and adapt to the evolving needs of our traders. We look forward to building on this success and achieving even greater milestones in the future."

These accolades come on the heels of Vantage's successful diamond sponsorship of the Money Expo Colombia 2024 in May, where the company showcased its retail trading offerings and partnership programmes. Vantage's strong presence at the expo included a keynote speech that received high praise for its practical advice and strategic insights, reinforcing its leading position in the industry.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING : CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

SOURCE Vantage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED