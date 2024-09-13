LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the“ ISSUER ”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF CHANGES TO THE STANDARD TRADING HOURS OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the“ Affected Securities ”) issued pursuant to the Issuer's Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the“ Programme ”) and its base prospectus dated 16 April 2024 (the“ Base Prospectus ”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Calculation Agent for the Affected Securities and has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend the Standard Trading Hours of the Affected Securities. Changes to the Standard Trading Hours are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Securities.

The Issuer announces that from Monday 16 September 2024, the Standard Trading Hours for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows: