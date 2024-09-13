Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Set To Surge To US$ 3,621.4 Million By 2032, Driven By Robust 31.5% CAGR Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) was valued at US$ 308.0 million in 2023 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 3,621.4 million by 2032

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with projections indicating a dramatic rise from US$ 308.0 million in 2023 to an impressive US$ 3,621.4 million by 2032. This substantial growth represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5% throughout the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology, which enables electric vehicles (EVs) to return electricity to the grid, is gaining traction as a pivotal component in the transition to sustainable energy systems. The technology's ability to enhance grid stability, integrate renewable energy sources, and provide a revenue stream for EV owners is driving its adoption across various regions.Market DynamicsDriver: Government Incentives and Policies Promoting Electric Vehicles and Grid-Interactive Technology AdoptionGovernments worldwide are increasingly recognizing the potential of electric vehicles (EVs) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market in achieving sustainability goals. As a result, they are introducing diverse incentives and policies to promote the adoption of EVs and facilitate V2G integration. In 2023, over 30 countries have implemented tax rebates and subsidies for EV purchases, which has spurred the growth of EVs on the roads to over 10 million units globally. Countries like Norway are exemplary, with a significant portion of their vehicle sales being electric, driven by strong governmental support. The U.S. has allocated $7.5 billion for EV infrastructure development, significantly boosting the V2G ecosystem. In China, the world's largest EV market, the government has set a target of 5 million EV charging stations by 2025. Japan, with its focus on renewable energy, has set up 50,000 public charging stations, supporting the V2G initiative.Additionally, strict emission regulations are pushing automakers to transition towards electric mobility. The European Union has set a target of 30 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030, further encouraging Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market growth. India plans to electrify 30% of its vehicle fleet by 2030, backed by government incentives. The UK is banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, promoting EVs and V2G. In South Korea, 300,000 EVs are expected to be on the road by 2025, thanks to governmental policies. Australia, albeit slowly, is also catching up with incentives designed to boost EV sales and V2G technology. These collective efforts underline the crucial role of government policies in accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles and V2G technology.For more information, please contact:-Top Players in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market.Nissan Motor Corporation.Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.NUVVE Corporation.ENGIE Group.OVO Energy Ltd..Groupe Renault.Honda Motor Co., Ltd..Hyundai Motor Company.Edison International..DENSO Co..Boulder Electric Vehicle.EV Grid.Hitachi.Next Energy.NRG Energy.OVO Energy Ltd..Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Vehicle Type.Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs)By Solution Type.HardwareoElectric Vehicle SupplyoEquipment (EVSE)oSmart MetersoV2G chargers.SoftwareoV2G program administrationoDynamic load management system.ServicesBy Charging Type.Unidirectional.BidirectionalBy Application.Peak Power Sales.Spinning Reserves.Base Load Power.OthersBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropeRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South America 