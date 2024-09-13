عربي


Qatar Central Bank Governor Participates In Gulf Monetary Council Meeting

9/13/2024 4:57:51 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Governor of Qatar Central Bank, H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, participates in the 62nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Monetary Council, held yesterday, in Doha. The meeting addressed several topics on the agenda, and appropriate decisions were taken.

The Peninsula

