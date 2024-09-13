Qatar Central Bank Governor Participates In Gulf Monetary Council Meeting

Governor of Qatar Central Bank, H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, participates in the 62nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Monetary Council, held yesterday, in Doha. The meeting addressed several topics on the agenda, and appropriate decisions were taken.

