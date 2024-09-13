Real Top Spending Cap As La Liga Announces Squad Cost Limits

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Spanish heavyweights remained at the top with La Liga's highest spending limit while Barcelona's limit will be more than doubled compared to last season, the League announced yesterday.

The announcement that provided a crucial framework for La clubs in both premier and second divisions came following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid maintained the highest spending limit at €754.8m, allowing the winners to retain their financial advantage in the Spanish league.

Meanwhile, Barcelona saw a significant boost to its cap, which more than doubled from €204m to €426m. Atletico Madrid are third-highest at €310m, maintaining a competitive budget, while Sevilla were among the teams struggling the most, with their limit being reduced to only €2.5m.

The spending limit is the maximum amount each club can allocate to cover salaries for players, coaches, and other staff members. The limit also covers expenditures on reserve teams, youth academies, and various operational areas within the club.

This follows new regulatory adaptations to UEFA's updated guidelines, and these changes aim to reinforce financial transparency and control, it was announced during the press conference held yesterday, attended by both on-side reporters and those who joined from around the world online.

While the summer 2024/25 transfer market remains at almost half the level of pre-pandemic figures, it continues to recover compared to recent seasons. The net investment has stayed aligned with historical averages, signalling a more balanced approach by clubs. The 2024/25 summer window also marked the highest figures in terms of purchases since the pandemic.

Last season, the Saudi Pro League made a significant impact in the transfer market, boasting purchases of over €950m. However, the 2024/25 summer window saw major European leagues overcome the Saudi spending spree.

The Spanish summer market experienced relatively low activity but maintained a commendable sales-to-purchases ratio, similar to trends seen in Germany and France. On the other hand, England continued to dominate the transfer market in transaction volume and value, making the Premier League the most active market.