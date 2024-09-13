Dolby Unveils New, Live Streaming Offering For The Sport And Entertainment Industries At IBC 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FanDuel, ITV, Las Vegas Sands, NASCAR, NFL, and others are leveraging these latest solutions to increase engagement while improving the streaming and iGaming experiences of their audiences

a leader in immersive entertainment, today unveiled a new comprehensive range of cloud products and solutions supporting real-time interactive streaming. This comes on the heels of Dolby's recent of THEO Technologies, a leading provider of high-quality video streaming tools embraced by top sports, media, and entertainment companies worldwide.

Together, Dolby and THEO's products and innovations deliver live experiences that are more interactive, personalized, and delivered with extremely low latency. With new capabilities such as THEOads, which was also announced today, these experiences can now incorporate advertising that is optimized for the dynamic nature of live content.

"Viewers want to experience live action as it happens, but there are often lengthy delays before content reaches their screens," said Giles Baker, SVP of Dolby Cloud Solutions . "Our new range of cloud video streaming products delivers content with minimal delay to create cross-platform, interactive experiences that immerse viewers in the action. We are on a mission to bring these experiences to the industry and revolutionize the viewing experience for live events."

THEOads is

a pioneering ad insertion capability that improves the quality, flexibility, and targeting of advertising within THEOplayer. Using server-guided ad insertion (SGAI) techniques, THEOads harnesses the full intelligence and capabilities of THEOplayer to maximize viewer engagement with more personalized, non-intrusive ads. This results in increased monetization opportunities and more efficient use of ad inventory without compromising the end-viewer experience.

Alongside THEOads, the combined Dolby and THEO offering brings together Dolby Millicast, an ultra-low latency streaming solution, transcoding powered by Dolby Hybrik, and THEO's proven portfolio of cross-platform playback and live streaming products. This includes THEOplayer and THEOlive. Collectively, these industry leading solutions are trusted by many of the biggest names in sports, streaming, and iGaming like FanDuel, ITV, Las Vegas Sands, NASCAR, NFL and others who are leveraging these latest innovations to power their live streaming experiences.

"Having completed an extensive competitive evaluation of the commercial and open source video player market, our decision to deploy THEOplayer on ITVX just made sense," said Mark Ison, Director of Engineering, ITV . "THEOplayer offers excellent performance and outstanding 3rd party integrations enabling us to operate more efficiently. We are extremely excited about Dolby's new range of cloud solutions and are excited to deepen our efforts to deploy these latest innovations in more places across ITVX."



"Dolby continues to be an important partner for Las Vegas Sands, supporting our need for high-quality, low latency streaming experience for interactive live iGaming. The acquisition of THEO Technologies extends the solutions set available for us to further create new offerings and enhance the overall gaming experience for our customers and partners globally," said Andrew Costello, SVP, Las Vegas Sands.

Dolby Millicast , THEOlive , THEOads , THEOplayer , and Dolby Hybrik are available as standalone products or combined for comprehensive solutions for those looking to provide their stakeholders with the best in live sports and entertainment streaming. For more information about Dolby's range of cloud streaming products and solutions, visit Dolby and theoplayer .

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB ) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby .

Dolby, Dolby Millicast, Dolby Hybrik, and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries.

Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

