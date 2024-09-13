Orange Tiger Hospitality Partners With Simplotel, Sees Its Hotels Hit 7% In Direct Bookings Out Of Total Online Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mastiff Hotels, Kyriad Hotels and Citrus Classic see direct room nights through respective websites skyrocket within a month of onboarding Simplotel.

- Shaleen Mathur | Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at OTHBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel solutions, today announced that Orange Tiger Hospitality (OTH), a hotel management company based in Mumbai, has seen hotels in its portfolio hit 7% in direct bookings out of its total online business. Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (which comprises the Simplotel Website Builder & Simplotel Booking Engine) helped OTH's hotels to boost its direct bookings exponentially within a month of onboarding.The privately-held company currently runs operations for various hotel chains under its portfolio. Mastiff Hotels, Kyriad Hotels and Citrus Classic are some of the hospitality brands that are managed by OTH.Prior to Simplotel, OTH had a booking engine vendor that also handled the websites of all the hotels in its portfolio. Unfortunately, as the pandemic hit, the vendor had to shut shop. It was then that OTH decided to onboard Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Website Design and Booking Engine).“We heard all the good work that Simplotel was doing to grow direct bookings for hotels. We began our partnership with Simplotel in April. There were a few teething issues initially. However, once we went live in August, our direct bookings across all three brands have been growing exponentially month-over-month,” said Shaleen Mathur, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at OTH. Its hotels currently do nearly 27% of its total occupancy online. Simplotel Hotel E-commerce contributes to 7% of its total online business and 2% to overall occupancy.Mathur also loves that his hotel websites are user-friendly and provide a seamless booking journey to guests.“The other thing I love is that the Simplotel Booking Engine keeps on evolving. There was this one instance where we wanted to add additional amenities on the booking engine. We also had the same conversation with our online travel agency (OTA). Their team was stalling us. However, the moment Simplotel did this for us, they agreed to replicate the same.”“We are happy to see Orange Tiger Hospitality leverage our technology and maximise their return on investment. This validates our mission of simplifying the lives of hoteliers,” said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel.About Orange Tiger Hospitality:Orange Tiger Hospitality is a hotel management company that currently operates over 40 hotels across various hotel brands across India and South Asia - Mastiff Hotels, Kyriad Hotels and Citrus Classic to name a few.To learn more, please visitAbout Simplotel:Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, SimplotelReservation Desk and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 3,000 hotels across 26 countries.To learn more, please visit or mail us at ....

