Villagers In Bihar's Munger Scared After Jackal Attacks

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) The residents of Dariyapur Mandit Tola village in Bihar's Munger district are terrified after a series of animal attacks, which they claim are jackals.

In the past week, around 15 people have fallen victim to jackal bites. The incidents are concentrated in this village, which lies near a forested area under the Haveli Kharagpur block.

According to Raju Paswan, a representative of the village head of Dariyapur, the jackals are attacking villagers and then retreating into the nearby forest, creating fear and unease among the locals. The villagers have been on edge, fearing further attacks, which have caused them sleepless nights.

Some of the victims are identified as Sunita Devi, Durga Devi, Johla Murmu, Shekhar Kumar, Ajay Hadsa and others. The victims were treated at the common health centre in Haveli Kharagpur, where doctors attended to their injuries.

Dr Ajit Kumar, in charge of the Common Health Centre at Haveli Kharagpur, said,“Four villagers suffering from jackal bites came here and we have given anti-rabies injections. The villagers reported to us about frequent attacks by a group of jackals.”

Meanwhile, the villagers have informed the forest department of Munger to capture what they believe to be jackals, which may be contributing to the attacks.

In response to the escalating jackal attacks in Dariyapur Mandir Tola village, the forest department has not yet been able to capture the wild animals. As a result, local youths, armed with batons, are now patrolling the area around the clock to protect the villagers. This has become necessary as the fear of attacks continues to grow.

The Haveli Kharagpur block is a remote area with many villages situated near forested regions, making these kinds of animal encounters more common. The wildlife department has acknowledged the attacks and is working on a solution.

“We have planned to set up makeshift cages to capture the jackals,” an official said.

Such attacks are not unprecedented. Earlier, villagers in Maqsoodpur under Khizarsarai block in Gaya district also suffered from similar jackal attacks. This situation highlights the need for immediate action by local authorities to ensure the safety of the villagers and address the growing problem of wild or stray animals.