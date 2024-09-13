BNW Developments Partners With ANACITY To Launch BNW LIVING, A Unified Mobile-First Customer Experience Platform

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Dubai | Bengaluru, India In a major step towards advancing the digital transformation of UAE's sector, ANACITY, part of the ANAROCK Group, has been chosen as their preferred digital transformation partner by BNW Developments, a premier real estate developer in the UAE, to launch BNW LIVING – a cutting-edge, mobile customer experience platform, designed to unify the customer journey, from sales to possession, for BNW residential projects' investors, buyers and residents.



Shajai Jacob, Managing Director & CEO of ANACITY & Amit Puri, Group CEO, BNW Developments





BNW LIVING Mobile App will consolidate the current fragmented real estate customer experience, with easy access to essential information and services through a single, intuitive interface. The app available on both Play Store and App Store will provide buyers and residents with easy access to construction updates, referrals, payment schedules, visitor authorisations, helpdesk, amenity bookings, service charge payments, and other community management tools. For community managers, the platform offers a robust multi-community dashboard, enabling them to track visitor records, approve and manage tenant move-ins, generate invoices, manage complaints, schedule maintenance, and oversee vendor interactions. All of this can be done from the centralized dashboard, fostering a more efficient and cohesive property management process.





This innovative interface will initially power BNW's recently launched uber-luxury residential project, Aqua Arc, on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah , further being rolled out across their upcoming projects. The residential communities are expected to be completed by Q3 2027, rendering enhanced convenience and transparency to buyers and investors from across Middle East, Europe, China, India, the UK and the US.





Commenting on the partnership, Amit Puri, Group CEO, BNW Developments said,“As a new-age developer, we are always looking to push the boundaries of what's possible in real estate. BNW LIVING mobile app is ground-breaking and marks a new chapter for us, where innovation meets customer-centricity. Our focus has always been on providing an exceptional customer experience. This new app will not only simplify interactions for our investors, buyers, and residents spread globally but will also strengthen BNW's relationships. With ANACITY's unmatched expertise in digital transformation and automation of buyer and resident communities, we are confident this platform will deliver immense value to our clients. Our collaboration with ANACITY aligns perfectly with our vision to stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.”





Elaborating on the need for a unified user experience, Shajai Jacob, Managing Director & CEO of ANACITY, said,“Thrilled to partner with BNW Developments on their requirement for a cutting-edge mobile application. BNW LIVING is more than just an app – it digitally transforms the entire buyer and resident journey, setting a new benchmark in how real estate developers engage with their customers. By unifying the complete user journey, from sales to possession through one platform, we aim to enhance convenience, transparency, and overall customer happiness to BNW's clients across the globe. ANACITY will not only ensure the highest data privacy standards, but also reimagine the manner in which customers henceforth transact and experience real estate services.”





With this launch, ANACITY solidifies its standing in the GCC proptech ecosystem, which also adds on to digital innovation in Dubai's real estate sector. Through BNW LIVING, ANACITY continues to redefine the real estate experience for developers, offering buyers, residents and property managers a streamlined, digital-first approach to community engagement.





About ANACITY

A mobile-first SaaS platform, ANACITY leads the digital transformation of residential and commercial real estate in the Middle East and globally. An unmatched provider of highly awarded enterprise technology, it creates, powers and engages communities from post-sales to post-possession for residential developments as well as workplace experience interventions for offices and their occupiers. ANACITY collaborates with leading real estate developers, owner associations, asset owners, and facility managers, bringing to life innovative digital interventions which deliver a delightful experience to their residents, users and employees. ANACITY is part of the ANAROCK Group, India's leading real estate services firm.





About BNW Developments

BNW Developments is one of the fastest growing Dubai-based real estate developer known for its luxury projects and customer-centric approach. Founded by Ankur Aggarwal, visionary entrepreneur & chartered accountant, and Vivek Anand Oberoi, renowned Bollywood actor & philanthropist, BNW continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry, providing top-tier residential and commercial properties in UAE and beyond. BNW's partnership with global luxury brands and key industry players ensures their developments remain sought-after investment opportunities. As co-founders of BNW Developments, a leading developer in the UAE, they are set to introduce Aqua Arc, a high-end experience living project. Strategically located opposite the upcoming world's largest Wynn Resorts, the luxurious beachfront resort on Al Marjan Island promises to attract over 5.5 million visitors annually, establishing itself as a prime investment hub for High Net Worth Individuals.





