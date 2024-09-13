(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Frost & Sullivan Appoints the Leadership Team as part of its Decision to move its Regional Headquarters to Riyadh

Frost & Sullivan has made a significant move by establishing its Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to invest in the region and bolster its economic development





Riyadh, Saudi Arabia–April 30, 2024 – The Executive Board of Frost & Sullivan announced the formation of Frost & Sullivan's Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia . This strategic move reflects the company's continued commitment to invest in the region and support its economic development. It will leverage its over 60 years of experience to help Government Agencies, Family Groups and the Private Sector formulate and align strategies to achieve the ambitious goals outlined in The Saudi Vision 2030.

The Executive Board has appointed Mr. Robin Joffe as the Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan's RHQ in Riyadh. With this pivotal role, Mr. Joffe will oversee and manage operations across the Middle East.

In addition to Mr. Joffe's appointment, the company's board announced the other two RHQ executive leaders Mr. Abdulaziz Jalab as the RHQ Vice President of Strategy and KSA co-Country Leader, while Mr. Hani Al Sayed will assume the role of RHQ Vice President of Corporate Development and KSA co-Country Leader.

“Establishing our regional headquarters in Riyadh marks a significant milestone for Frost & Sullivan as we deepen our roots in Saudi Arabia,” states Robin Joffe, Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan RHQ, Riyadh, KSA.“With our expanded presence and dedicated leadership team, we are poised to drive innovation, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to the realization of Vision 2030's objectives.”

According to Abdulaziz Jalab, RHQ Vice President of Strategy and KSA Co-Country Leader,“It is a historical milestone for Frost & Sullivan's business in the region. By increasing our investment and expanding our team size, we aim to enhance our service offerings, deliver tailored solutions, and empower organizations to navigate the evolving business landscape effectively. I look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts and facilitate sustainable growth.”





