Jeanne Penn Joins Cambridge Healthcare Research As Vice President, US Commercial For Solici

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanne Penn has been appointed as Vice President, US Commercial for Solici, the strategic competitive intelligence division of Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) to support its continued growth and presence in the US market.

Jeanne Penn

Brendan Walkden, Head of Solici says, "I am thrilled to welcome Jeanne to the Solici team. She is a highly experienced leader in the industry, and we are delighted to partner with someone of Jeanne's caliber at such a crucial time of growth in the business. I am looking forward to working with Jeanne as she brings her valuable strategic and relational lens as Solici continues to grow."

Jeanne has been providing market insights to the biopharma industry for decades. Based in Boston, she has worked for Genzyme (now Sanofi) and EMD Serono (known as Merck KGaA outside the US) leading CI, market research, and forecasting for multiple brands. Her therapy area expertise is wide, but rare disease is where her heart will always be.

She has also worked on the consulting side, including DRG (now Clarivate), Lifescience Dynamics, and Prescient Healthcare Group. She has led teams providing high-quality analysis to a variety of US-based clients and is an experienced facilitator and business leader.

Jeanne was named a Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary in 2022, in recognition of more than 20 years empowering women in the workplace. Jeanne is married with two adult children.

Stephen Galt, Chief Commercial Officer of CHR says, "We are extremely delighted to have Jeanne on board as CHR strengthens its physical presence in the US, where her experience as a leader and industry expert will continue to propel our growth forward. Jeanne's experience in forming and developing high-performing teams and her strategic leadership in commercial teams will allow us to forge an exciting and rewarding partnership moving forward."

About Solici and Cambridge Healthcare Research

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer healthcare industries. CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions by working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy, and future opportunities.

Solici is the strategic competitive intelligence division of Cambridge Healthcare Research and is the trusted partner for decision makers in healthcare and life sciences. Solici uncovers critical commercial intelligence to shine a light on and shape the smartest choices in healthcare.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics – combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator, and payer environments – equips their clients to make the right decisions from an optimally informed position.

