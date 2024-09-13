EUROLLS PROPOSES FROM BRAZIL NEW ROLLING BOX FOR AMERICAN MARKET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UDINE, ITALY, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eurolls an international giant in the production of rollers and accessories for the tube and wire led by Renato Railz, present in the world of and civil construction with the Group's segment: Eurolls Industrial, with hq in Italy, launches a new rolling box on the equipped with several industrial patents, which made its debut at the international civil construction fair held in August, São Paulo, Brazil.'We have increased innovation to enter the world of civil and industrial construction even more extensively,' emphasizes Renato Railz, president of the multinational Eurolls Group.The new Eurolls production is a rolling box for ribbed steel wire with the rollers adjustable by means of a motorization, controlled by signals that the mass (weight) meter developed and patented by Eurolls, intervenes when the wire is at the limit of the weight that the customer establishes to obtain.Along with this novelty, the multinational company presented the concept called Blue Sky Box BSB, which connects as a whole the most sensitive aspects of the moment, namely the need to reduce energy consumption, ensure a significantly improved environmental impact and safety in the workplace. In addition, this concept enables the reduction of production and maintenance costs, product consistency and quality, and a significant increase in hourly output.Eurolls is also growing with its Brazilian subsidiary, which has been managed for several years by a young Brazilian woman: Monique Rigo Panazzolo Pataro.'In 2024, Eurolls do Brasil, will make a further leap forward, reaching over 20 million Reais in revenues,' says Renato Railz, president of the Group.'Eurolls is already a producer of CA and CB boxes that are used for processing low carbon wire for the construction industry. These are cassettes that are normally mounted on one or more drawing frames, where the wire is reduced and/or deformed, used as a base for lattice girders, nets or concrete applications. Each cassette model can cover different ranges of wire inputs and outputs based on different parameters that are evaluated as needed. We have increased innovation to enter the world of civil and industrial construction even more extensively'.Renato Railz also announces the doubling of the Mexican plant. In Mexico, Eurolls, already has for twenty years, a production unit in the city of Monterrey, in the northeastern part of the country, on the border with the United States.'We are about to inaugurate a second production and service site for our U.S. customers, which will be located in the city of Leon Guanajuato (2,000 meters above sea level), in the Mexican state of the same name,' Railz explains, 'we owe this to our Oltroeceno customers, who are increasingly demanding and attentive also to how service is offered, so not only to the excellence of the products.Railz goes into detail about what activity will be carried out within the new plant: 'Initially, the workforce will carry out the grinding and service of the products already distributed in the area, then it will develop the entire range of sheet metal cutting products-slitting blades for 'Slitter, spacer and rubberized plants as well as their recovery and grinding-, linear blades for cutting and bending sheet metal, and grinding and service service.'Twenty-five people are currently employed in Monterrey. In the next two years, Railz expects to hire a total of 15 more people.'Our well-established presence in Mexico has allowed us to wax a very good relationship with both the territory and the workers; the country nurtures and has within it several social contradictions, but at the same time, it produces and magazines in the Americas a fundamental role. Given also its capital city-Mexico City, home to among the richest men on the planet. Mexico is a crucial place also and for trade dynamics with the United States'.The Mexican production unit generates revenues of US$4.5 million, and with the expansion into the second production site, it is estimated to increase revenues by US$1.5 million. Eurolls, in its sector, is also confirmed as a leader in the Americas, with increasing loyalty of customers already in the company's body, and with the interest of many new stakeholders.

