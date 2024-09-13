Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) Water Supply Update

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Scottsdale, Arizona - May 6, 2024 (Investorideas Newswire) Greenbriar Sustainable Living (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a reminder to our water ownership.

Greenbriar Capital (US) LLC plus two of its large and advisory members, Mr. Strasser and Mr. Morris, together own, by way of deeded real property ownership, 262.5 Acre Feet of Adjudicated Water Rights. These water rights, acquired in 2020, were, and remain, contractually dedicated under contract to Greenbriar, to supply the Sage Ranch Project the required 175 net Acre Feet of pumping rights as per the project conditions of approval. These water rights are in excess of the amount found necessary for the project to provide in the environmental impact report for the project.

The Greenbriar (US) LLC ownership portion was funded in 2020 by the Chairman of our Real Estate Advisory Board, Mr. Sullivan.

Greenbriar is extremely thankful for these three immensely generous visionaries, to have secured the water rights, many years ago, on behalf of badly needed sustainable entry-level housing in California.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued sustainable assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

