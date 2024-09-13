Cbdnewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (D/B/A Medcana) (SFWJ) Responds To Announcement Rescheduling Of Marijuana By DEA

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions Corp. (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , a holding company focused in the cannabis and agricultural sectors, released an official reaction to the“historic milestone” in the cannabis as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) moves to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act (“CSA:). The reclassification was fueled by a recommendation from the U.S. Department of and Human Services and represents a notable change in U.S. drug policy. According to the announcement from MedCana, cannabis has been unjustly categorized as a Schedule I substance alongside heroin and LSD for more than four decades, even though the substance exhibits medical benefits and has low potential for abuse.“The DEA's move to reschedule cannabis acknowledges its therapeutic value and aligns with evolving attitudes towards cannabis policy,” the announcement stated. The DEA's proposed reclassification will undergo public comment, and MedCana noted that it is committed to advancing the dialogue around cannabis policy and supporting initiatives that promote responsible use and access to quality cannabis products.“The DEA's decision to reclassify cannabis is a watershed moment in our nation's drug policy,” said MedCana CEO Jose Gabriel Diaz in the press release.“It opens the door to further research, innovation and accessibility, signaling a new era of acceptance and understanding. MedCana is proud to be part of an industry that advocates for sensible cannabis regulation and equitable access to this vital medicine.”

About Software Effective Solutions

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries.

.

