Greencarnewsbreaks - Gratomic Inc. (TSX.V: GRAT) (OTCQX: CBULF) (FSE: CB82) Retains Government Liaison Consultant

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Gratomic (TSX.V: GRAT) (OTCQX: CBULF) (FSE: CB82) , a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada, today announced that it has retained Mr. Ndelineekela Helao Shivolo as a liaison consultant. Shivolo, a seasoned geoscientist, registered with the Geoscience Council of Namibia and a proud member of the Geological Society of Namibia, will assist and strengthen the company's relationship with the government of the Republic of Namibia in respect to the company's Aukam Graphite Project. Shivolo brings to the table over a decade of diverse experience spanning both the public and private sectors, as well as a wealth of expertise in geology, mineral exploration and business management.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil and Canada. The company aims to become a leading graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam graphite mine and ongoing exploration at the Capim Grosso property. Gratomic will continue to explore graphite opportunities that show the potential to produce the specific flake size and purity required for active anodes. For more information about the company, visit .

